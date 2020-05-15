Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.70.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Sonic Automotive from $23.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

In related news, Director Marcus G. Smith acquired 5,000 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.43 per share, for a total transaction of $57,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,266.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcus G. Smith acquired 6,500 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $95,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,096.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $162,345 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAH. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,323,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,028,000 after purchasing an additional 465,566 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 643,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,953,000 after purchasing an additional 165,762 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,032,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $2,910,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 577,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,918,000 after buying an additional 91,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.65. Sonic Automotive has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $35.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.62.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.