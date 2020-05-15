Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $12.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.56% and a negative return on equity of 96.23%.

NASDAQ SONM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 478,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,044. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 million and a PE ratio of -0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.31. Sonim Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $18.26.

SONM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. National Securities cut Sonim Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Sonim Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Sonim Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.46.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

