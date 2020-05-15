Sony (NYSE:SNE) Receiving Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Sony (NYSE:SNE) has been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Sony earned a daily sentiment score of -1.69 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Sony in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of SNE traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,241,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,492. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.96 and its 200-day moving average is $64.42. Sony has a 52-week low of $47.29 and a 52-week high of $73.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Sony had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sony will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

