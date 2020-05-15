Sorrento Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 42,508 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 850% compared to the average volume of 4,474 call options.

Sorrento Therapeutics stock traded up $4.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.76. The stock had a trading volume of 504,519,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,437,563. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $502.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.69. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $5.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 929.21% and a negative return on equity of 376.77%. The company had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sorrento Therapeutics will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.58.

In related news, Director Robin L. Smith bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 120,452 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 673,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 38,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 10,683 shares in the last quarter. 17.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

