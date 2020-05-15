South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Morgan Stanley

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.32% from the stock’s previous close.

SJI has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $25.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,401. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.51. South Jersey Industries has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $34.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $534.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.28 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that South Jersey Industries will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

