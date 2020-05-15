Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,200 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 104,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 88,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ:SONA opened at $8.14 on Friday. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.15). Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southern National Banc. of Virginia will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th.

In related news, Chairman Georgia S. Derrico bought 5,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.22 per share, for a total transaction of $80,498.58. Also, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.09 per share, with a total value of $226,350.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 35,391 shares of company stock valued at $490,303. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the 4th quarter valued at $2,861,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. 72.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

