SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stock Holdings Lifted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 138.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,723 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $7,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of SPEM traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.13. 1,074,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,336,685. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average is $34.24. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $38.67.

