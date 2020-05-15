SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Stock Holdings Lifted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 972.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,020 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.28% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $8,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

SPTS stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.72. 22,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,927,632. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $31.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.24.

