SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 706,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,703 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 7.4% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.51% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $21,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.60. 3,216,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,573,187. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.59. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $39.88.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

