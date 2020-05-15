SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Position Boosted by Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF comprises about 1.5% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRE. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 27,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 10,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. now owns 41,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KRE traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,663,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,398,688. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.82. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $59.38.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

