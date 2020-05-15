Spendcoin (SPND) Price Down 13.3% Over Last Week

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Spendcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $81,457.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spendcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010624 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.28 or 0.02001244 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00086865 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00169105 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00039133 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About Spendcoin

Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,275,208,888 tokens. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend. Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org.

Spendcoin Token Trading

Spendcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

