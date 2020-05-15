SPINDLE (SPD) Trading Down 10.8% This Week

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. SPINDLE has a market cap of $236,106.83 and $167.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including $32.15, $20.33, $33.94 and $50.98.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.76 or 0.00768978 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00033361 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00026353 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00222288 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00142603 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005712 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 92% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000976 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,564,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone.

SPINDLE Coin Trading

SPINDLE can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

