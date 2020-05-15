Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Morgan Stanley

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SR. Sidoti began coverage on Spire in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Spire in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Spire from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Spire from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.10.

Shares of SR traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.83. 11,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,519. Spire has a 12 month low of $57.37 and a 12 month high of $88.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.20). Spire had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $715.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Spire will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spire by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 943,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,194,000 after purchasing an additional 451,810 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Spire by 77.8% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 12,399 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Spire by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,236,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,214,000 after buying an additional 67,106 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its position in Spire by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 23,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Spire by 11.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

