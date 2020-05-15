Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) Director Purchases $205,800.00 in Stock

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) Director Robert S. Beall bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $205,800.00.

Robert S. Beall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 6th, Robert S. Beall purchased 10,000 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Robert S. Beall acquired 5,000 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $100,250.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Robert S. Beall bought 10,000 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STXB traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 88,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,148. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.05. Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc has a 52 week low of $8.96 and a 52 week high of $23.48. The company has a market capitalization of $194.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $26.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.15 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 7.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STXB shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens lowered shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

