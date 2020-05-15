Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Purchased by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,241 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Splunk were worth $7,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPLK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 553.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Splunk by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Splunk by 645.8% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 358 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK traded up $4.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,260,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,129. Splunk Inc has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $176.31. The stock has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of -70.20 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $791.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $179.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Splunk from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.18.

In related news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 6,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total transaction of $801,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,769,190.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.16, for a total value of $37,548.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,550,981.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,453 shares of company stock valued at $13,024,180 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

