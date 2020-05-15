StableUSD Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $110,481.00 (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 56.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. StableUSD has a total market capitalization of $506,262.68 and $110,481.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StableUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00010121 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Binance. In the last seven days, StableUSD has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010648 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $188.28 or 0.02002792 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00086920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00169478 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00039206 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About StableUSD

StableUSD's total supply is 90,000,470,178 tokens and its circulating supply is 532,097 tokens. The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog. StableUSD's official website is www.stably.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

