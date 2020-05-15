Stagecoach Group’s (SGC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SGC has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Stagecoach Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 85 ($1.12) in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Stagecoach Group from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Stagecoach Group to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 49 ($0.64) in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Stagecoach Group to a “reduce” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 125 ($1.64) in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Stagecoach Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 105.67 ($1.39).

Shares of Stagecoach Group stock traded up GBX 4.85 ($0.06) on Friday, hitting GBX 55.85 ($0.73). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,735,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,000. Stagecoach Group has a 52-week low of GBX 51.70 ($0.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 166.80 ($2.19). The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 73.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 120.54. The company has a market capitalization of $307.28 million and a P/E ratio of 2.96.

About Stagecoach Group

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

