Stakenet (XSN) Price Tops $0.0483 on Top Exchanges

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. During the last week, Stakenet has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One Stakenet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0483 or 0.00000510 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stakenet has a total market cap of $4.91 million and $323,463.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stakenet alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.49 or 0.00775426 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00033922 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00224489 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00008499 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Stakenet Profile

Stakenet (XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 106,315,216 coins and its circulating supply is 101,678,649 coins. Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stakenet Coin Trading

Stakenet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakenet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stakenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakenet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.