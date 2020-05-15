Standard Tokenization Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.38 Million (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Standard Tokenization Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.96 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00043176 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $322.68 or 0.03482522 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00055404 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030976 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002068 BTC.

About Standard Tokenization Protocol

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,943,020,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,165,448 tokens. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks. The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Token Trading

Standard Tokenization Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Tokenization Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

