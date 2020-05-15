Starbase (STAR) Price Reaches $0.0005

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Starbase has a total market cap of $96,724.80 and $709.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Starbase has traded down 19.6% against the dollar. One Starbase token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00043176 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $322.68 or 0.03482522 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00055404 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030976 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Starbase Profile

STAR is a token. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co.

Starbase Token Trading

Starbase can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

