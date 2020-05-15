Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,476 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.09% of Starwood Property Trust worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 8,429 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,909,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.00 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.94.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.96%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

In other news, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht purchased 218,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,469,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,676,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,649,378.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey G. Dishner purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 361,097 shares in the company, valued at $6,716,404.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

