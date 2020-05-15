State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 370 Shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Cable One worth $7,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth about $88,449,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Cable One in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,321,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Cable One by 262.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,186,000 after acquiring an additional 9,331 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Cable One by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,823,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cable One by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cable One stock opened at $1,869.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,719.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,589.69. Cable One Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,031.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2,044.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.04 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.40 by $2.65. Cable One had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.78 EPS. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cable One Inc will post 40.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cable One news, SVP Charles B. Mcdonald sold 1,346 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total value of $2,288,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 187 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,599.70, for a total transaction of $299,143.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,575.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,578 shares of company stock worth $8,872,547. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CABO. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lowered shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1,850.00 target price (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Cable One in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,367.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,637.14.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

