State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,173 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Wynn Resorts worth $7,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 12.3% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,268 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 21.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,245 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth about $1,414,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 154.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,930 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on WYNN shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet cut Wynn Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.07.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $78.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.06 and a 200 day moving average of $109.42. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $35.84 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported ($3.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($2.49). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $953.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

