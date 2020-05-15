State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 10,495 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 416,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,495 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of LKQ worth $8,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LKQ. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in LKQ by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at $756,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 79,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 165,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 20,578 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stephens cut their price target on LKQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on LKQ from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LKQ currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.13.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $23.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.09. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $36.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.66.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,006,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

