State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 19,079 Shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,079 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Iron Mountain worth $9,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IRM. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 33,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 73,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $720,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 27,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 147,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 29,805 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $22.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.91. Iron Mountain Inc has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.93%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

Several analysts recently commented on IRM shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.09.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

