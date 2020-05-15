State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 3,045 Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. worth $9,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 239.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 15,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories Intl. alerts:

CRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $130.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $162.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.42.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, CEO James C. Foster sold 44,303 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total value of $7,385,310.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 313,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,186,101.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 780 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.74, for a total value of $129,277.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,264.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,740 shares of company stock valued at $11,719,024 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $163.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 12-month low of $95.58 and a 12-month high of $179.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $707.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.11 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.