State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Position in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,082 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Perrigo worth $9,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Perrigo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,286,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,766,000 after buying an additional 16,544 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Perrigo by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,108,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,557,000 after purchasing an additional 650,241 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its stake in Perrigo by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,728,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,971,000 after purchasing an additional 25,865 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its stake in Perrigo by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,495,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,940,000 after purchasing an additional 120,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Perrigo by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,184,000 after purchasing an additional 90,159 shares in the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRGO. SVB Leerink raised shares of Perrigo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus lowered shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Perrigo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.86.

PRGO stock opened at $52.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.45. Perrigo Company PLC has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $63.86.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Perrigo had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.33%.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,030. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

