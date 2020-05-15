State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 51.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 33,480 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in State Street by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in State Street by 1,180.5% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in State Street by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in State Street by 70.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $793,975.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $323,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,259.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,803 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,627. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STT opened at $54.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.55. State Street Corp has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $85.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. State Street had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

STT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of State Street from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of State Street from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.65.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

