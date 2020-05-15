State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Lowered to $57.00 at Deutsche Bank

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on STT. Citigroup reduced their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on State Street from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on State Street from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on State Street from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.47.

NYSE:STT traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.41. 69,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,168,381. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.55. State Street has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $85.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that State Street will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $793,975.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $323,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,259.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,803 shares of company stock worth $1,656,627 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 14,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in State Street by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,930,000. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

