Status (SNT) Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last Week

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. In the last week, Status has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $101.44 million and approximately $28.44 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000307 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, DragonEX, Neraex and OTCBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $188.27 or 0.01979902 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00084844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00169585 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00039315 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Status Profile

Status launched on June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Liqui, IDCM, Bittrex, GOPAX, Tidex, IDEX, Gate.io, Bancor Network, Cobinhood, Bithumb, DragonEX, DEx.top, LATOKEN, Gatecoin, Neraex, HitBTC, ChaoEX, ABCC, Poloniex, OKEx, BigONE, ZB.COM, Radar Relay, OOOBTC, Koinex, IDAX, OTCBTC, Ovis, Ethfinex, Kucoin, Huobi, TOPBTC, Binance, Livecoin, Kyber Network, CoinTiger and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.