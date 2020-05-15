SteepCoin (STEEP) Hits Market Capitalization of $13,766.55

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded down 20% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 15th. SteepCoin has a total market cap of $13,766.55 and $18.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SteepCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, SouthXchange and Graviex. During the last week, SteepCoin has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000527 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000912 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SteepCoin Coin Profile

STEEP is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

SteepCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Crex24 and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

