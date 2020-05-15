Stellar (XLM) Market Cap Hits $1.41 Billion

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $1.41 billion and $607.36 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stellar has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for $0.0696 or 0.00000726 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono, Ovis, Kucoin and Kraken.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010446 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.13 or 0.01992696 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00084762 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00168268 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00039411 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00106176 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar’s launch date was July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,856 coins and its circulating supply is 20,236,493,712 coins. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org.

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, C2CX, BCEX, Koineks, CoinEgg, Poloniex, Exmo, Huobi, Upbit, BitMart, ZB.COM, Kraken, GOPAX, RippleFox, HitBTC, OTCBTC, Exrates, Bittrex, CryptoMarket, Liquid, Vebitcoin, Gate.io, CEX.IO, Cryptomate, Indodax, ABCC, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Ovis, Stronghold, Bitbns, Kucoin, Kuna, Stellarport, Sistemkoin, OKEx, Kryptono, Bitfinex and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

