Stephen D. Sautel Buys 5,000 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) Stock

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) Director Stephen D. Sautel bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 265,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,978.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of EPRT stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,402,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,740. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.36. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $41.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.38 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 146.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,018,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,083,000 after buying an additional 783,232 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,829,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217,034 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,148,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322,416 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,243,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,513,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,949,000 after buying an additional 1,966,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

EPRT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Scotiabank downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.91.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

