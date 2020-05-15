Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the medical equipment provider on Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th.

Steris has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Steris has a dividend payout ratio of 26.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Steris to earn $5.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

NYSE:STE opened at $150.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.75. Steris has a one year low of $105.69 and a one year high of $168.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.15.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $822.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.37 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 13.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Steris will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Steris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

