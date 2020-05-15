Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,486 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Sterling Bancorp worth $4,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 307.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

STL stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $22.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average of $17.18.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.19). Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $250.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

In related news, Director Richard L. O’toole acquired 5,001 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.59 per share, for a total transaction of $47,959.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,270. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. O’toole acquired 3,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $35,670.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,148.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 27,901 shares of company stock valued at $312,351 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on STL. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.