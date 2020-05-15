Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Stock Holdings Raised by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.39% of Steven Madden worth $7,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Steven Madden by 1,276.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Steven Madden from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on Steven Madden from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Shares of SHOO stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $19.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,911. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.97.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $414.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

