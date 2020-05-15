Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Price Target to $49.00

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 80.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DY. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $49.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Vertical Group started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dycom Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.89.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $27.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $981.82 million, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.90. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $60.55.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $737.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.53 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DY. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 211.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 383.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

