Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Quadlogic Controls (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) to Hold

Quadlogic Controls (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

About Quadlogic Controls

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and internationally. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

