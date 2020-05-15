Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Buy Rating for argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ARGX. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.21.

Shares of ARGX stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $148.39. 200,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,521. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -32.86 and a beta of 1.05. argenx has a twelve month low of $103.75 and a twelve month high of $169.50.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.15). As a group, equities research analysts expect that argenx will post -8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in argenx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,013,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 623,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,160,000 after acquiring an additional 104,441 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. 55.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

