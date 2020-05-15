Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for May, 15th (QTRX, RCDTF, RFIL, RGCO, RLMD, ROSE, RYTM, SGSOY, SJI, SNDE)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, May 15th:

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Quanterix Corporation is a developer of tools in high definition diagnostics. The Company focuses on research and diagnostics for brain injuries, heart disease, cancer and other diseases with its technology. It offers Simoa consumables, which include Simoa Discs, Simoa Cuvettes, Simoa Sealing Oil, Simoa Buffers and Disposable Tips. The company services include Simoa Accelerator Lab and custom assay development services. Quanterix Corporation is based in LEXINGTON, United States. “

Recordati (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Recordati S.p.A. is a pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals for rare disease treatments. The company operates primarily in Russia, Turkey, North Africa and United States of America. Recordati S.p.A. is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “RF INDUSTRIES LTD. is engaged in the design, manufacture and distribution of coaxial connectors used in radio communications applications as well as in computers, test instruments, PC LANS and antenna devices. “

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “RGC Resources, Inc. has thousands of customers through its natural gas distribution companies that serve the Roanoke Valley and Bluefield, Virginia and West Virginia areas and Diversified Energy Company, which serves the Roanoke Valley, Southwestern Virginia and Southern West Virginia. The company’s stock will continue to be listed on the Nasdaq National Market, trading symbol RGCO. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Relmada Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLMD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage, public specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is developing LevoCap ER, an abuse resistant, once-a-day sustained release dosage form of the opioid analgesic levorphanol; d-methadone, the NDMA receptor antagonist for neurophatic pain; BuTab ER, an oral dosage form of the opioid analgesic buprenorphine and MepiGel, a FDA Orphan Drug designated topical formulation of the local anesthetic mepivacaine. Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York. “

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Rosehill Resources Inc. is an oil and gas exploration company. Its principally producing assets located in Texas and New Mexico and its investment activity will be focused on the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin. Rosehill Resources Inc., formerly known as KLR Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in Houston, United States. “

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic deficiencies which result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of setmelanotide, a potent, first-in-class melanocortin-4 receptor or MC4R, agonist for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Boston, MA. “

SEA (NYSE:SE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “SGS SA is an inspection, verification, testing and certification company. The Company provides specialized business solutions that improve quality, safety, productivity and reduces risk. Its portfolio of services includes agricultural services, minerals services, oil, gas and chemicals services, life science services, consumer testing services, systems and services certification, industrial services, environmental services, automotive services, government and institutions services. SGS SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sundance Energy Australia Limited is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas. Its asset primarily located in premier North American resource plays. Sundance Energy Australia Limited is headquareted in DENVER CO. “

