Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 15th (AEP, AG, AX, INMB, IZEA, JACK, NOVA, OSS, OXLC, PCOM)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, May 15th:

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $80.00 target price on the stock.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $10.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) had its strong-buy rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $27.00.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $7.00.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $70.00.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a $16.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $13.00.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Noble Financial. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Points International Ltd. provides a range of e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators. It is the owner and operator of Points.com, the world’s leading reward program management Web site. Points.com is an online loyalty program management portal, where consumers can earn, buy, gift, share, swap and redeem miles and points with some of the loyalty programs and retail partners. Developed in partnership with Travelocity, Book with Points is a service, which allows consumers to search for, book and then directly pay for travel reservations using a mix of loyalty currency and cash with no blackout dates or capacity controls. The company has client or strategic operating relationships with the world’s leading loyalty programs. Participating programs include American Airlines AAdvantage program, Aeroplan, AsiaMiles, British Airways Executive Club, Wyndham Rewards, Delta SkyMiles and InterContinental Hotels Group’s Priority Club Rewards. Redemption partners include Amazon.com and Starbucks. “

QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Noble Financial. The firm currently has a $0.18 price target on the stock.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Maxim Group. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Corp. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Noble Financial. Noble Financial currently has a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) was downgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They currently have a $209.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $175.00.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $148.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $102.00.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) had its strong-buy rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00.

