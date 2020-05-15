Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 15th (GREZF, HARP, HCAP, HDSN, HESM, HEXO, HIMX, HKMPF, HMHC, HWKN)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, May 15th:

Gree,Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Gree, Inc. operates as a social network service. The company’s business consists of Games, Commerce and Lifestyle, Community and Media, Advertising and Online Video as well as Investment. Gree, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers which harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. Using its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct(TM) platform, they are developing a pipeline of novel T cell engagers, focused on the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a closed-end management investment company. The company invest in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt and minority equity. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is headquartered in New York, United Sates. “

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hudson Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Hudson’s proprietary RefrigerantSide Services increase operating efficiency and energy savings, and remove moisture, oils and other contaminants frequently found in the refrigeration circuits of large comfort cooling and process refrigeration systems. Performed at a customer’s site as an integral part of an effective scheduled maintenance program or in response to emergencies, RefrigerantSide Services offer significant savings to customers due to their ability to be completed rapidly and at higher purity levels, and can be utilized while the customer’s system continues to operate. In addition, the Company sells refrigerants and provides traditional reclamation services to the commercial and industrial air conditioning and refrigeration markets. “

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Hess Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It own, operate, develop and acquire a set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. The company’s operating segments consists of gathering; processing and storage and terminaling and export. Hess Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $0.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “HEXO Corp. is a consumer-packaged goods cannabis company. It creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. HEXO Corp. is based in GATINEAU, Quebec. “

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Himax Technologies, Inc. designs, develops and markets semiconductors that are critical components of flat panel displays. The Company’s principal products are display drivers for large-sized TFT-LCD panels, which are used in desktop monitors, notebook computers and televisions, and display drivers for small- and medium-sized TFT-LCD panels, which are used in mobile handsets and consumer electronics products such as digital cameras, mobile gaming devices and car navigation displays. In addition, the Company is expanding its product offering to include LCD TV chipset solutions and LCOS microdisplays. “

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $34.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products. Its brand portfolio includes branded, injectables and generic. Branded segment offers dosage forms and strengths in the anti-infective, cardiovascular, diabetes, central nervous system, oncology and respiratory. Injectables segment offers dosage for CNS, controlled substances, anti-infective, cardiovascular and oncology in form of liquid, semi-liquid and powdered form. Generics segment offers dosage for therapeutic including analgesic, anti-infective, anti-inflammatory, cardiovascular, CNS, respiratory and hormonal. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company is a global provider of education solutions, delivering content, technology, services and media to students in over 150 countries worldwide. The Company delivers its offerings to both educational institutions and consumers. It provides kindergarten through twelfth grade, or K-12, educational content in the United States. The Company, through its subsidiary, provides print and electronic textbook curriculum, learning content, and assessment tools and services. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Hawkins, Inc. distributes, blends and manufactures bulk and specialty chemicals and other health and nutrition products for its customers in a wide variety of industries. Thousands of water treatment facilities, manufacturers, food and dairy producers, research labs and many other organizations depend on Hawkins for the chemical products they need. These products range from potassium carbonate to chlorine to FCC grade citrates and phosphates. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. “

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the debt of U.S. middle-market companies. Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc., formerly known as CM Finance Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides a wide range of financial products and services to corporate clients and millions of individual customers. It provides services through outlets across China, overseas subsidiaries and a global network of correspondent banks as well as Internet Banking, Telephone Banking and self-service banking. It provides corporate and personal banking, treasury operations, investment banking, asset management, trust, financial leasing, and other financial services worldwide. Its personal banking segment provides personal joint account for fixed deposit or current deposit, personal loan, personal insurance, card business, personal wealth management services, and personal intermediary services to individual customers. Its corporate segment provides financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Innate Pharma S.A. is a commercial stage oncology-focused biotech company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s commercial-stage product includes Lumoxiti. Innate Pharma S.A. is based in Marseille, France. “

International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “International Stem Cell Corporation is a biotechnology company currently focused on developing therapeutic and research products. In the area of therapeutic product development, ISCO’s objective is to create an unlimited source of human cells for use in the treatment of several diseases, including diabetes, liver disease and retinal disease through cell transplant therapy. In furtherance of this objective, ISCO has developed pluripotent human stem cells from unfertilized human eggs, and techniques to cause those stem cells to be differentiated into the specific cell types required for transplant. It has developed manufacturing protocols to produce the cells minimizing contamination with animal by-products, a characteristic likely to be important in meeting U.S. Food and Drug Administration requirements. ISCO also provides the specialized cells and growth media needed for therapeutic cell transplantation research to academic and commercial researchers in related fields. “

IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $1.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “IsoRay, Inc. is a medical technology company that produces therapeutic radioactive isotopes. Through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc., develops, manufactures and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. The Company is engaged in the production and sales of Cesium-131 (Cs-131) brachytherapy seeds. Brachytherapy seeds are small devices containing a therapeutic dose of radiation used in an interstitial radiation procedure. The brachytherapy procedure places radioactive seeds as close as possible to (in or near) the cancerous tumor. The Cs-131 includes radioisotope in the treatment of all malignant tumors, such as prostate cancer, brain cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, gynecological cancer, lung cancer, liver cancer, ocular melanoma and pancreatic cancer. The Company’s Proxcelan Cesium-131 seed is classified as a Class II device. The Company competes with Varian Medical Systems, Siemens Healthcare, Elekta AB and Accuray Incorporated. “

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Itamar Medical Ltd is a medical technology company. It focuses on the development, marketing and sales of diagnostic products based on its proprietary PAT(TM) platform technology. The company’s product pipeline consists of WatchPAT(TM) the at home sleep apnea test for respiratory sleep disorder diagnosis and EndoPAT(TM), device for testing endothelial function and assessing the risk of coronary artery disease and other cardiovascular diseases. Itamar Medical Ltd is based in Caesarea, Israel. “

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ituran provides location-based services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, as well as wireless communications products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Ituran offers mobile asset location, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security, and radio frequency identification products for various purposes including automatic meter reading, electronic toll collection and homeland security applications. “

