Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK) Insider Sells £5,719.05 in Stock

Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK) insider Miroslaw Stachowicz sold 2,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.80), for a total value of £5,719.05 ($7,523.09).

Miroslaw Stachowicz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 18th, Miroslaw Stachowicz sold 65,298 shares of Stock Spirits Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.76), for a total value of £87,499.32 ($115,100.39).

Shares of LON:STCK traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 217.50 ($2.86). 151,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,778. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.23. The company has a market cap of $426.00 million and a P/E ratio of 14.20. Stock Spirits Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 119.80 ($1.58) and a one year high of GBX 241 ($3.17). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 173.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 193.32.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STCK shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Stock Spirits Group from GBX 216 ($2.84) to GBX 238 ($3.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Stock Spirits Group from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 255 ($3.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Stock Spirits Group

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe. It offers a range of spirits, including vodka, vodka-based liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, gin, herbal bitters, and limoncello. Its primary brands include 1906, Amundsen, Amundsen Expedition, Balsam Bialy, Bokov Vodka, Keglevich Dry, Lubelska Biala Trzy Zboza, Nordic Ice Vodka, Orkisz, Praská Vodka, Saska, Silver, Spiritis, Stock Prestige, Vodka No.1, Wódka Zubr, and Zoladkowa de Luxe.

