Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 10,059 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,782% compared to the typical volume of 349 call options.

MBB stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,165,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,968. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $104.79 and a 52 week high of $111.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.89.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBB. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

