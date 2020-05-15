Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Green Plains Call Options (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 7,881 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,737% compared to the average daily volume of 429 call options.

GPRE opened at $6.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. Green Plains has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $16.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.92.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.19). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 10.92% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $632.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Green Plains will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPRE shares. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Green Plains from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Green Plains from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

In other Green Plains news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.79 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,956 shares in the company, valued at $344,669.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $38,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Green Plains by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Green Plains by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Green Plains by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Green Plains by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

