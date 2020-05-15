Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Wyndham Destinations Call Options (NYSE:WYND)

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 6,185 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 620% compared to the average daily volume of 859 call options.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WYND shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $73.00 to $44.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $65.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.46.

WYND stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.35. 789,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,066. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.90. Wyndham Destinations has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $53.13.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($1.48). The company had revenue of $558.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.62 million. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 7.93%. Wyndham Destinations’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wyndham Destinations will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 4,000 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $101,640.00. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WYND. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,927,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,442,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Wyndham Destinations by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,061,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,938,000 after acquiring an additional 463,156 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Wyndham Destinations by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 974,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,373,000 after acquiring an additional 453,268 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 77.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 722,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,672,000 after buying an additional 314,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

