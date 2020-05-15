Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 64.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18,580 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,356.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,239.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,325.67. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The company has a market capitalization of $926.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Aegis lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,503.15.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

