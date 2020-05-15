Storj Reaches Market Cap of $14.67 Million (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Storj token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001152 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, Liqui and ABCC. Storj has a total market capitalization of $14.67 million and $87.81 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Storj has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Storj alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010680 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.38 or 0.02009081 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00085107 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00168958 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00039286 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About Storj

Storj’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Storj’s official website is storj.io.

Storj Token Trading

Storj can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Liquid, Tidex, IDAX, OKEx, Liqui, IDEX, Ethfinex, ABCC, Binance, Bittrex, Poloniex, CoinTiger, Upbit, Radar Relay, Livecoin and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Storj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storj and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.