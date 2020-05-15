Storm (STORM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $228,611.00

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Storm token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Bitbns, Coinnest and IDEX. Storm has a market cap of $8.91 million and approximately $228,611.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Storm has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.03 or 0.02008769 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00085052 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00168823 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00039329 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Storm Token Profile

Storm launched on July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,715,901,012 tokens. The official website for Storm is stormtoken.com. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Storm

Storm can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Coinrail, Radar Relay, WazirX, Bitbns, Coinnest, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, YoBit, IDEX, Kyber Network, Bittrex, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storm using one of the exchanges listed above.

