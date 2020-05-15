Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential downside of 6.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Stratasys from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.40.

Stratasys stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.11. 32,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,984. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $30.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.65 and a beta of 1.58.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $132.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.38 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,463,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,183,000 after buying an additional 659,865 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Stratasys by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,291,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,000 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Stratasys by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,457,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508,441 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Stratasys by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,285,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,548,000 after acquiring an additional 779,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stratasys by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,319,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,951,000 after purchasing an additional 51,772 shares in the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

